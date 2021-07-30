Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 9.06%.

Alkermes stock opened at $25.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.60 and a beta of 0.98. Alkermes has a 52 week low of $15.35 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.75.

In other Alkermes news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $2,179,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 892,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,437,551.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 479,609 shares of company stock worth $10,686,156. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALKS. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Alkermes from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alkermes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

