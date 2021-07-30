Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allakos Inc. is a clinical stage bio-technology company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of allergic, inflammatory and proliferative diseases. Allakos Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $76.53 target price for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $161.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $81.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -22.89 and a beta of 0.90. Allakos has a 1-year low of $73.75 and a 1-year high of $157.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.98.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.18). Analysts expect that Allakos will post -4.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Allakos news, CEO Robert Alexander sold 14,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total value of $1,485,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Henrik S. Md Rasmussen sold 2,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $218,176.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,711 shares of company stock valued at $8,774,813 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Allakos during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allakos by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Allakos by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Allakos during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Allakos during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

