Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 23.60%.

Shares of ABTX stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $36.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,447. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.71 million, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.09. Allegiance Bancshares has a one year low of $21.44 and a one year high of $43.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

