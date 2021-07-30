Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ALGM stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.27. The company had a trading volume of 30,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,084. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.00. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $34.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.69.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 65,275 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $1,565,294.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,882.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ravi Vig sold 1,100 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $27,511.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,814,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,385,747.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,570 shares of company stock worth $8,098,821 in the last 90 days. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALGM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.13.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

