Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Allena Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Allena Pharmaceuticals.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

ALNA stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,823,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,139. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.18. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a current ratio of 5.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.14.

In other news, COO Louis Md Brenner sold 25,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $27,988.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 203,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,687.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 980,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 470,000 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 485,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 238,919 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 164,371 shares in the last quarter. 35.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

