ALLETE, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 (NYSE:ALE)

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

ALLETE has increased its dividend payment by 15.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:ALE opened at $71.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. ALLETE has a 12-month low of $49.91 and a 12-month high of $72.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.48.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.00 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ALLETE will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ALLETE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ALLETE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

