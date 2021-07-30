ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,100,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 167,875 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $73,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALE. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 32.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 283,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,283,000 after buying an additional 68,690 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 502,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,133,000 after purchasing an additional 15,468 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 9,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE stock opened at $71.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.48. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.91 and a 12 month high of $72.60.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.00 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ALLETE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

