Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $2.25, Fidelity Earnings reports. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 49.06%.

Shares of ADS stock traded down $4.12 on Friday, reaching $93.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,136,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Alliance Data Systems has a one year low of $39.77 and a one year high of $128.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.27%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.69.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

