Alliance Global Partners Boosts Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Price Target to $104.00

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) had its price target raised by Alliance Global Partners from $78.00 to $104.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.

PRFT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perficient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.50.

NASDAQ:PRFT traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,700. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.46. Perficient has a fifty-two week low of $37.19 and a fifty-two week high of $95.40. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 89.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 5.47%. Research analysts predict that Perficient will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $555,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $545,218.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,704,016.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRFT. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Perficient by 723.7% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,245,809 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $73,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,556 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Perficient in the 4th quarter worth about $32,109,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Perficient in the 1st quarter worth about $13,038,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Perficient by 2,480.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,840 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $11,852,000 after purchasing an additional 194,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Perficient by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,580 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $300,562,000 after purchasing an additional 180,418 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

