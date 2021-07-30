AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 19.31%.

Shares of NYSE AB traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.27. The company had a trading volume of 282,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,934. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.61. AllianceBernstein has a 12 month low of $26.33 and a 12 month high of $48.83. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.39.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.86.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

