Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) PT Raised to C$50.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at CIBC to C$50.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.96% from the company’s current price.

AP.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$44.50 to C$49.50 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$50.17.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment alerts:

AP.UN opened at C$45.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$45.37. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 1-year low of C$31.50 and a 1-year high of C$46.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.57. The firm has a market cap of C$5.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.51.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.