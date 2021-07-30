Alphabet Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $100.90 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Wedbush upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now expects that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $100.90 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $97.68. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $3,424.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GOOGL. Barclays raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,746.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,715.55 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,470.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,765.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 43.0% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.5% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 26,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,332,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

