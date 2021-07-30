Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Altice USA had a net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 528.76%.
NYSE:ATUS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.17. 254,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,922,360. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.51. Altice USA has a one year low of $24.94 and a one year high of $38.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.10.
Several analysts have recently commented on ATUS shares. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. FIX downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Altice USA from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Altice USA from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.42.
About Altice USA
Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.
