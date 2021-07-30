Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Altice USA had a net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 528.76%.

NYSE:ATUS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.17. 254,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,922,360. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.51. Altice USA has a one year low of $24.94 and a one year high of $38.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Several analysts have recently commented on ATUS shares. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. FIX downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Altice USA from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Altice USA from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.42.

In other news, CFO Michael Grau sold 30,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $1,107,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,940,477.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Charles Stewart sold 32,437 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total value of $1,181,031.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,387,922 shares in the company, valued at $50,534,240.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,552,734 shares of company stock worth $94,829,580. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

