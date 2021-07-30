Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $61.80 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $74.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a neutral rating and issued a $61.80 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altra Industrial Motion has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.64.

Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $62.45 on Monday. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52 week low of $33.61 and a 52 week high of $68.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.54.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

In related news, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total transaction of $73,939.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,437.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,340,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,093,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,540. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIMC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $434,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 76,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 23,382 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,831 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

