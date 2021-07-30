Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%.

MO traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.04. 7,071,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,771,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.09. Altria Group has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $52.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 78.90%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

