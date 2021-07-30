Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Issues Earnings Results

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of AMAL traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.37. 388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,602. Amalgamated Financial has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $20.22. The stock has a market cap of $479.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.69.

AMAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amalgamated Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

