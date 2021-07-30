Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Announces Earnings Results

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $268.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3,330.95. 519,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,571,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,457.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,115.23.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 131,005 shares of company stock worth $449,130,095 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amazon.com stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 192 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

