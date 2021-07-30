Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Cut to $4,200.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AMZN. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,157.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,599.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,457.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amazon.com has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.50, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 57.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,005 shares of company stock worth $449,130,095. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $605,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $2,106,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,797.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $5,986,000. Finally, United Bank raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 1,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

