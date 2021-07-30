Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Cut to $4,250.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AMZN. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,129.81.

Shares of AMZN traded down $257.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3,342.63. The stock had a trading volume of 151,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,571,109. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,457.16. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 57.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,005 shares of company stock worth $449,130,095 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

