AMC Networks Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:AMCX)

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,934 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,038% compared to the average daily volume of 170 put options.

NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $51.63 on Friday. AMC Networks has a 12-month low of $20.16 and a 12-month high of $83.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.62.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $1.31. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 63.69% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $691.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMC Networks will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $1,942,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,325,479.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 45,860.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 179,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 179,315 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the 1st quarter worth $719,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AMC Networks during the first quarter worth about $287,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMC Networks by 103.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 31,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in AMC Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $906,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. AMC Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

