American Acquisition Opportunity (NASDAQ:AMAO) Stock Price Down 0.4%

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAO) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.88 and last traded at $9.88. Approximately 125 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 38,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90.

About American Acquisition Opportunity (NASDAQ:AMAO)

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the land holdings and resources industry in the United States.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for American Acquisition Opportunity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Acquisition Opportunity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.