American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-1.760-$-1.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-2.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.48 billion-$7.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.14 billion.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. raised their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.60.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $21.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.83. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $26.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.22.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 361.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($7.82) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post -7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

