American Express (NYSE:AXP) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Stephens

Stephens restated their equal weight rating on shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $173.00 target price on the payment services company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $158.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AXP. assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $173.92 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday. DZ Bank cut shares of American Express from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $162.31.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $171.95 on Monday. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $179.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.33. The stock has a market cap of $136.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.21%.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the first quarter worth $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its position in American Express by 92.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

