American Express (NYSE:AXP) PT Raised to $190.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the payment services company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of American Express from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $162.31.

AXP opened at $171.95 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.33. The company has a market cap of $136.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.29. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $179.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd increased its stake in American Express by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 298,098 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $36,043,000 after buying an additional 195,122 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in American Express by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 51,768 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in American Express by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in American Express by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 43,248 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

