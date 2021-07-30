American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 761,504 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 64,874 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of American Express worth $107,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its position in American Express by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of AXP opened at $171.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $136.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.58. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. American Express’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $173.00 price target (up from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.31.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.