American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties. It rents residential properties primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Nevada. American Homes 4 Rent is based in Malibu, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zelman & Associates reissued a hold rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $42.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.77.

AMH opened at $42.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $26.96 and a 1 year high of $42.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 140.13, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.50.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In related news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes purchased 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,753,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,596,000 after buying an additional 1,526,800 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.0% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 14,743,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,547,000 after buying an additional 697,191 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 12.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,676,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,919,000 after purchasing an additional 827,318 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 79.0% during the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,035,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,644,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,337,000 after purchasing an additional 232,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

