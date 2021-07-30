American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties. It rents residential properties primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Nevada. American Homes 4 Rent is based in Malibu, California. “

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zelman & Associates reissued a hold rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.77.

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $42.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $26.96 and a 12 month high of $42.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.13, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.50.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter worth $58,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter worth $100,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 69.6% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.