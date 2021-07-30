American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 214.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,709 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,753,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,800 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 14,743,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,547,000 after purchasing an additional 697,191 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,676,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,919,000 after acquiring an additional 827,318 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,035,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,644,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,337,000 after acquiring an additional 232,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $42.04 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $26.96 and a 52 week high of $42.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.13, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.50.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.77.

In other news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $1,994,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

