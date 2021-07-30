American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.62 EPS

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $282.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,680,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,811. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.33 billion, a PE ratio of 65.62, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.34. American Tower has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $289.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 60.19%.

AMT has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.54.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total transaction of $28,311.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,712 shares of company stock valued at $17,341,058. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

