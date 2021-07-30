American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target Raised to $323.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $314.00 to $323.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.13% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.09.
American Tower stock opened at $283.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.42 billion, a PE ratio of 65.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. American Tower has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $289.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $270.69.
In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,187,962.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total value of $4,647,645.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,348,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,712 shares of company stock valued at $17,341,058 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.
About American Tower
American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.
