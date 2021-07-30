American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target Raised to $323.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $314.00 to $323.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.09.

American Tower stock opened at $283.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.42 billion, a PE ratio of 65.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. American Tower has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $289.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $270.69.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that American Tower will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,187,962.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total value of $4,647,645.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,348,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,712 shares of company stock valued at $17,341,058 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

