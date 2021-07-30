American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.60 Per Share

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.603 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

American Water Works has raised its dividend by 32.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. American Water Works has a dividend payout ratio of 56.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect American Water Works to earn $4.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.9%.

Shares of AWK opened at $170.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Water Works has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $172.56. The company has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.22.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

In related news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

