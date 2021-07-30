America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,125 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.37% of America’s Car-Mart worth $3,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMT. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 142,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.37, for a total value of $685,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRMT has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $151.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of CRMT traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.29. The stock had a trading volume of 28 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,729. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.61. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.48 and a fifty-two week high of $177.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.44.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $3.39. The firm had revenue of $279.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.60 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 28.94%. Equities research analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

