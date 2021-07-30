Ameriprise Financial Inc. Decreases Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.20% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $13,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 372,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,794,000 after acquiring an additional 7,471 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter worth $29,258,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,019,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,374,000 after buying an additional 6,689 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.0% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 107,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,432,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

REXR stock opened at $61.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.29, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.13. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $61.83.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $104.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.03 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

