Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 30,419 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 869,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,419 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $13,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $3,150,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of International Game Technology by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of International Game Technology by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 599,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,619,000 after acquiring an additional 193,635 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $652,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $7,719,000. 40.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

IGT opened at $19.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.30. International Game Technology PLC has a fifty-two week low of $7.68 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 2.21.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.59 million. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

