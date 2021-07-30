Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 6,832 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,832 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.53% of Sanmina worth $14,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Sanmina in the first quarter valued at $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sanmina by 35.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Sanmina by 34.7% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,794 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Sanmina in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Sanmina in the first quarter valued at $220,000. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $38.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.56. Sanmina Co. has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $43.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Sanmina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

