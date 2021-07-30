Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 7,033 Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,033 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $14,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 9,992 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

SWTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective (up from $124.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SpringWorks Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

In related news, COO Badreddin Edris sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $2,731,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $808,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 177,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,357,089.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,284 shares of company stock valued at $9,808,603. 30.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SWTX stock opened at $88.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.90 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.97. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.71 and a 12-month high of $96.48.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX).

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.