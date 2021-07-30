Ameriprise Financial Inc. Trims Holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 847,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 112,184 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.71% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $13,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,144,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,374,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,940,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,201,000 after purchasing an additional 768,527 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,327,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,812,000 after purchasing an additional 502,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,634,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,943,000 after purchasing an additional 492,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROIC opened at $17.79 on Friday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $18.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.54.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 2.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Retail Opportunity Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

