Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Earns Sell Rating from Robert W. Baird

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $185.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 23.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.10.

Shares of AMGN opened at $242.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $242.42. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $250,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,750 shares of company stock worth $944,810. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

