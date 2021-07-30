Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Acquires 11,765 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Barnes Group worth $9,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 8,673.6% during the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 542,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,852,000 after acquiring an additional 535,855 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 26.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,335,000 after acquiring an additional 48,300 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the first quarter valued at about $2,438,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,553,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the first quarter valued at about $2,892,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of B opened at $51.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.59 and a 52 week high of $57.64.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Barnes Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $301.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

