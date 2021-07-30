Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Acquires 57,807 Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 280,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,807 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Replimune Group were worth $8,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Replimune Group in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. 73.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 12,538 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $415,885.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,132,246.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 878,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,940,106.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,611 shares of company stock valued at $3,452,806. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.78.

Shares of Replimune Group stock opened at $33.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.20. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.26 and a 12-month high of $54.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 33.25 and a current ratio of 33.25. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.91 and a beta of 2.52.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

