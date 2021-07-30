Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Acquires 70,660 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,306,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,660 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $7,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SIRI shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.59.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.49 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $8.14. The stock has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.46.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Sirius XM had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 69.09%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Sirius XM’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

Sirius XM announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Sirius XM news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,422,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

