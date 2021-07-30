Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Boosts Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,306,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,660 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $7,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 638.5% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 93,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 80,939 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 785,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 512,063 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,092,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,741,000 after purchasing an additional 27,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Sirius XM news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $1,422,955.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SIRI stock opened at $6.49 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $8.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.46. The company has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 69.09%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.59.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

