Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Boosts Holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 77.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 436,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 190,400 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Sterling Bancorp worth $10,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $632,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,400.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE STL opened at $21.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.42. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $27.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.70.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $249.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STL shares. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sterling Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

