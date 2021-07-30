Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $8.06 Million Stock Holdings in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,143 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $8,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in Slack Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Slack Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Slack Technologies by 881.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Robert Frati sold 2,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $120,734.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 311,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,795,582.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 109,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $4,837,175.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,202,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,221,366.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,860 shares of company stock worth $7,431,241 over the last three months. 26.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WORK stock opened at $45.20 on Friday. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $45.64. The company has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.73 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

