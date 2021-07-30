Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $9.24 Million Position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.37% of Barnes Group worth $9,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,220,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 1st quarter valued at $720,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 35,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 1st quarter valued at $382,000. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of B opened at $51.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.59 and a 52 week high of $57.64.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $301.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.70 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Several research firms have recently commented on B. TheStreet cut shares of Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

