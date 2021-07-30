Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $9.80 Million Position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 49.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,465 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Stride were worth $9,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Stride in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stride in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,402,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Stride by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stride in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,797,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Stride by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,219,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,731,000 after acquiring an additional 279,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LRN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stride has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

Shares of LRN stock opened at $30.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.15. Stride, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.39 and a 52 week high of $52.84.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

