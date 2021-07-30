Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Sells 16,332 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. decreased its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,332 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $8,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Globe Life by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,351,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,344,000 after purchasing an additional 118,091 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Globe Life by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,187,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,448,000 after acquiring an additional 177,508 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Globe Life by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,873,000 after acquiring an additional 48,826 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Globe Life by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,338,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,347,000 after acquiring an additional 41,722 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Globe Life by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,119,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $94.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.49. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.39 and a twelve month high of $108.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be paid a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

In related news, Director Charles E. Adair sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.93, for a total value of $534,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,904.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.32, for a total transaction of $1,251,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 727,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,852,323.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,000 shares of company stock worth $16,972,490 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GL. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.40.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.