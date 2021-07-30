Analysts Anticipate Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.68 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) will report $5.68 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.06 billion and the lowest is $5.31 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs posted sales of $1.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 244.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full year sales of $20.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.71 billion to $21.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $16.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.13 billion to $17.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 52.52% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 358.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.20 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.06.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $367,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,161.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $299,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,273.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18,470.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,849.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLF traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.00. 25,378,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,085,535. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.22. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $25.83.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

