Analysts Anticipate Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) to Post -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) will announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Potbelly’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.05). Potbelly posted earnings per share of ($0.63) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 73%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Potbelly will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Potbelly.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $78.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.75 million. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 274.80% and a negative net margin of 23.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

PBPB traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $7.02. 2,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,017. Potbelly has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $9.07. The company has a market cap of $196.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.52.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $33,412.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 160,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,460.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marla C. Gottschalk sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 144,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,235.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,700 shares of company stock worth $89,018. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Potbelly during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Potbelly during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. 47.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of December 27, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

