Analysts Expect Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to Post $1.59 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to announce earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Intuit’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.57 and the highest is $1.60. Intuit posted earnings per share of $1.81 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Intuit will report full-year earnings of $9.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $9.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.73 to $11.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Intuit.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.49 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $467.83.

Shares of INTU opened at $525.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $482.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Intuit has a 52-week low of $295.05 and a 52-week high of $532.33. The company has a market cap of $143.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other news, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total value of $2,158,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,827,690.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,330,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

